Old Port Advisors Buys 523 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.55. 37,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,244. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.