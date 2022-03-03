Old Port Advisors Lowers Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PCH stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,138. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.