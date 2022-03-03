Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.60

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$47.60 and last traded at C$47.40, with a volume of 34189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.97.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -838.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.97.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
