Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Up 6.3%

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. 590,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,366,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSFE. Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

