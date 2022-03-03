Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$14.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.