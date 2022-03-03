Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,492.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and last traded at GBX 2,735.56 ($36.70), with a volume of 2138593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,958 ($39.69).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.04) to GBX 3,061 ($41.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.05).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,076.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,178.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.