Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Increases By 355.9%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,335,300 shares, an increase of 355.9% from the January 31st total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

LTMAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 168,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,992. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $236.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

