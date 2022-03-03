Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $8.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.14. 108,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.73 and its 200 day moving average is $233.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

