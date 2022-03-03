FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 928 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1,718.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $85,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $6.05 on Thursday, hitting $145.97. 28,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

