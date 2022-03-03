Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 4,003 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.57. 200,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.