Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price at GBX 8,654.90

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,423.90 ($113.03).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,119 ($68.68) to GBX 5,099 ($68.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($95.67) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of JET stock traded down GBX 363.50 ($4.88) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,544 ($34.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,933. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,462 ($33.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,097 ($108.64). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,550.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,883.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

