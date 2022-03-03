Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $13,949,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,547,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

