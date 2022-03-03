Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,384.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.90 or 0.06651790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.05 or 1.00006376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.