Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,078.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,199. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

