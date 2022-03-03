Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 22,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,186. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $127.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 386.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

