Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.
DRVN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 725.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
