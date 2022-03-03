Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

DRVN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 725.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

