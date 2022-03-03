First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1,420.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,494,739 shares of company stock worth $1,444,901,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $21.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $858.66. The company had a trading volume of 621,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,117,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $961.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $923.76. The stock has a market cap of $862.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

