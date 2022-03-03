SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after buying an additional 322,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,242,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,397,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after buying an additional 242,309 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,193,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,777,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 52,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,231. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23.

