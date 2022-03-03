West Oak Capital LLC Sells 750 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 248,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,230. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

