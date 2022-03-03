West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $348.31. The company had a trading volume of 101,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,598. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

