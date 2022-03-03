Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 186 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

WMT stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.05. The stock had a trading volume of 238,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,863. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $385.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $79,682,172.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,380,042 shares of company stock worth $890,508,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

