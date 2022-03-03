Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.06. 62,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,445. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

