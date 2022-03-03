CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,902. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.