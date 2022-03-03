RVW Wealth LLC Has $3 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,156,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,829.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,806. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38.

