Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.98. 160,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,168. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $400.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

