Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,084,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $268.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

