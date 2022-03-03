Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $66.97. 51,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,469. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

