Analysts Set Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT at $36.00

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGHT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 3,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

