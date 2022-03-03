Brokerages Set Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) PT at $2,475.00

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,475.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTXPF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,800 ($37.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.12) to GBX 2,150 ($28.85) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$25.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. Victrex has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

