Analysts Set Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) PT at GBX 246

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.30).

Several research firms recently commented on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 282 ($3.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.15) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BBOX traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 239.13 ($3.21). The company had a trading volume of 10,482,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.05. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 175.30 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

