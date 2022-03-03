Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Decreases By 86.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 258,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 212,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 600,170 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the period.

SDVY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,212. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

