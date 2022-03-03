SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Short Interest Update

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the January 31st total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the 4th quarter worth $302,000.
Shares of SilverSPAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 2,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,441. SilverSPAC has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.
