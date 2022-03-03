Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $25.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.06. 95,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.67.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

