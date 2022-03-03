Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $25.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.06. 95,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.67.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Earnings History for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.