Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 187,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,728. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 949,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 189,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 573,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.