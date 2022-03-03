West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,582,000 after buying an additional 513,789 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after buying an additional 1,727,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 118,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

