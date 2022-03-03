Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.32. 69,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.18 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

