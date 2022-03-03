General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.58.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $238.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,486. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.73. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $237.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

