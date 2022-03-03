ELM Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,419 shares of company stock worth $15,304,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,418. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

