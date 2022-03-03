Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

GRMN stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.88. 4,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.09. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

