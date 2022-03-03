ELM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.6% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $152.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

