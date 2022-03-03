Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 127 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.88. 31,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,836. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

