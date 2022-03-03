Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,009 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.30. 87,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

