Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.38 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.37. Novavax has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Novavax by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Novavax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

