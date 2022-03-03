Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.38 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.37. Novavax has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.
About Novavax (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.