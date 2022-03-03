PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy producer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PDC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $67.34 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 2.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

