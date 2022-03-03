Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 350.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $580.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,947. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

