Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,526. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

