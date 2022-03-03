CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $39.48 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.36. The stock had a trading volume of 703,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,668,863. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.29 and its 200 day moving average is $311.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

