Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Monro reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

MNRO stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.00. 1,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,570. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Monro by 1,997.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

