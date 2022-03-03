First American Trust FSB Has $5.16 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 401,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,238,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.41. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

