Brokerages Set GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $100.17

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.23.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,279 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,464. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

